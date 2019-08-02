Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Strong Earnings

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares rose 7.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, approximately 1,220,677 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,321,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 140.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,268,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 417,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $343.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

