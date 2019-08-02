Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 1,674,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,406. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,683,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

