Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,023 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AADR opened at $50.95 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.