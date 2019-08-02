Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,744,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 490,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.