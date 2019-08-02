COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 8,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

