Comparing Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 21.04% 7.16% 0.83% Hingham Institution for Savings 31.26% 14.78% 1.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prudential Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.34 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Prudential Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 30, 2018, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 9 additional full-service financial centers, including 7 in Philadelphia; 1 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and 1 in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.