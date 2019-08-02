Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 6,710 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.32% of Transocean worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.77. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. Transocean’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 98,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $622,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,349 shares of company stock valued at $721,567 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

