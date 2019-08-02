Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 72,838 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.50. 181,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,723. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $135.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

