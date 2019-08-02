Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 145,824 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,824 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.13% of Centurylink worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after buying an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after buying an additional 1,119,125 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after buying an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,981,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,865,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,316,000 after buying an additional 449,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.