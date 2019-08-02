Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $14.10 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after acquiring an additional 448,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,553,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,371 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 425,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Entergy by 112.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,095,000 after acquiring an additional 786,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $4,317,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,101,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,320 shares of company stock worth $15,683,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.30. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.99 and a 52 week high of $107.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.