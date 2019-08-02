Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $10.20 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $40.31. 103,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

