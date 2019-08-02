Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

