Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,290 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,922,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,597,000 after buying an additional 352,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,024,000 after buying an additional 1,378,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after buying an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after buying an additional 293,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 20,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,347. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

