Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.27.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 14,385,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786,279. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,068,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

