ColossusXT Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $141.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.01004144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,429,534,865 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,493,038 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

