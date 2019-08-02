Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Shares of CLNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 2,718,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
Featured Story: Stop Order
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.