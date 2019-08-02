Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 2,718,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.