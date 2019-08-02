Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.