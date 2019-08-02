Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a $81.00 price objective by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

CIGI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,871. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

