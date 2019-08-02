CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 11.8%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 6,599,324 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,131,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 497,550 shares of company stock worth $3,489,382. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 869.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

