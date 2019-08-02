CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.21, for a total transaction of $503,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,511.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $136,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.10. 297,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,918. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $158.86 and a 1-year high of $207.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

