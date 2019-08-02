Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,925. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

