Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.20. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 4,602 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

