Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Down to $162.60

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $171.50, but opened at $162.60. Clorox shares last traded at $156.14, with a volume of 2,801,229 shares trading hands.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 445,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

