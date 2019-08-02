Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 5,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $292,630.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

