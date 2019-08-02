Citigroup Trims Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price to $14.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.74 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 114,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253,943 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,578,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 291,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,247,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.