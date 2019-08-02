Citigroup Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.93.

BWA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 20,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,167. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

