Citigroup Cuts McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Price Target to $11.00

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get McDermott International alerts:

NYSE:MDR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 367,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,100. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.