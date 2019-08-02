Citigroup Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.60.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

