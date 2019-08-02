Citigroup Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $22.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.
Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
