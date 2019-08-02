Citigroup Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $22.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

