CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.85 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $277.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the lowest is $273.40 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $297.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

CIR traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.10. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 49.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.