CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.85 Million

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $277.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the lowest is $273.40 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $297.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

CIR traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.10. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 49.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

