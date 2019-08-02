Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.70

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $18.00. Cineplex shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CPXGF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

