Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $106.60. 15,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.