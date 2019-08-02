Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Up 0.5%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7,538.25 and last traded at $7,538.25, 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,500.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,155.84.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

