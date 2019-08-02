China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China New Borun Corp (NYSE:BORN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. China New Borun shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,204 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China New Borun Company Profile (NYSE:BORN)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China New Borun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Borun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.