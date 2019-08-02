Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,538. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

