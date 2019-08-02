Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $411.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total value of $1,990,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.