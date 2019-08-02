Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,162. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

