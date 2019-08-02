Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report published on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 1,083,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.18 per share, with a total value of $33,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after buying an additional 95,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

