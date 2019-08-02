Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.78 Million

Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $600.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.33 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $580.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

