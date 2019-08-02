CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$108.15.

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.40. CGI has a 52-week low of C$75.54 and a 52-week high of C$106.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

