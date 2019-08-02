CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $52.46, but opened at $52.35. Citigroup now has a $48.00 price target on the stock. CF Industries shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 85,883 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 865,928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

