Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

CDAY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 176,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,155,750 shares of company stock valued at $108,613,210. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.