Centrica (LON:CNA) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNA. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 122 ($1.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.46 ($1.48).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of LON CNA traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.38 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 26,906,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is -0.94%.

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,131.06). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,000.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.