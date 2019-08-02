CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of EBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 987,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.
About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.
Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.