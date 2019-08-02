CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after buying an additional 550,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after buying an additional 3,456,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,277,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,280,000 after buying an additional 377,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,780 shares of company stock worth $1,342,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

