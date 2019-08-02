Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31, 136,518 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,796,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDEV. ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 132,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.