Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.08 billion.Celgene also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.65-10.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.81.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $93.87. 3,258,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,832. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celgene will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.