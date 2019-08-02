CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,737.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.18 or 0.05676286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

