CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,231,633.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $151,086.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

