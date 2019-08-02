CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases $47,500.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.
